American Capital Advisory LLC Increases Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF $GTO

American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up 4.4% of American Capital Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. American Capital Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000.

NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.46 and a 1-year high of $48.01.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

