Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Receives $3.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.3333.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Montauk Renewables from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. Montauk Renewables has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $288.78 million, a P/E ratio of 101.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $45.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 56,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 34,914 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

