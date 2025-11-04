Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM Stake Boosted by American Capital Advisory LLC

American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of American Capital Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 76.5% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.13.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

