Fullcircle Wealth LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Fullcircle Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,166,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,702 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,382,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,559 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,049,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,819 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,986,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,226,000 after buying an additional 1,127,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,859,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,344,000 after buying an additional 450,361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1643 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

