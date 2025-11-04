Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,899 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 0.9% of Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,464 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,760,048,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,941,195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,749,280,000 after purchasing an additional 409,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,762,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $257.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. Oracle’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Oracle from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

