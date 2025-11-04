Sidoti Csr Has Negative Estimate for STKS FY2025 Earnings

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report released on Monday, November 3rd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for ONE Group Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on STKS. Wall Street Zen downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Shares of STKS opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.03.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 69.82%. The business had revenue of $203.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.95 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,121,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

