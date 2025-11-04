Fullcircle Wealth LLC Takes $1.80 Million Position in BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $XBB

Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.58% of BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBB. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 126.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the period.

BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA XBB opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $41.61. The company has a market cap of $419.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.84.

BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of BB (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.

