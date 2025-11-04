Fullcircle Wealth LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF $VFMO

Fullcircle Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VFMO opened at $195.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.33 and a 200-day moving average of $175.43. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $128.58 and a one year high of $179.56.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.