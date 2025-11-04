Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TFII FY2025 Earnings

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 2nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.53. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $7.76 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2027 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TFII. TD Cowen decreased their price target on TFI International from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TFI International from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

NYSE TFII opened at $89.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.46. TFI International has a 12-month low of $72.02 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. TFI International had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in TFI International by 303.4% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 107,451 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 36.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 877.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 78,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 70,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 0.8% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 352,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

