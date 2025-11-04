Fullcircle Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU

Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000.

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $31.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

