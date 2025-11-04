Seaport Res Ptn Raises Earnings Estimates for NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for NRG Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $8.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.21. The consensus estimate for NRG Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NRG Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $13.49 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $15.29 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $16.87 EPS.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NRG. Zacks Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NRG Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.54.

NYSE:NRG opened at $174.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 1.14. NRG Energy has a one year low of $79.57 and a one year high of $180.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,505. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

