Lundin Mining Q3 EPS Forecast Increased by Ventum Cap Mkts

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 3rd. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst C. Mackay now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LUNMF. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Haywood Securities downgraded Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LUNMF opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -797.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lundin Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 69.0%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.