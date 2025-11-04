What is B. Riley’s Forecast for L.B. Foster FY2025 Earnings?

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of L.B. Foster in a research note issued on Monday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for L.B. Foster’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.25). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $143.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.76 million. L.B. Foster has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSTR. Zacks Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, L.B. Foster currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. L.B. Foster has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $285.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the second quarter valued at about $489,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 189.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in L.B. Foster by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 51,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 31,685 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in L.B. Foster by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 950,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in L.B. Foster by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

