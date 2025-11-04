Hecla Mining Company $HL Holdings Raised by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at $31,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $163,388.88. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 73,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,428. The trade was a 16.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HL shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining Company has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 79.61 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 9.55%.The company had revenue of $304.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

