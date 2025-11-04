Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,500 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 75.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 41,560.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation N.A. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $130,544.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,033.63. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ZION. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Price Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.