Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,500 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 75.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 41,560.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, N.A.
In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $130,544.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,033.63. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zions Bancorporation, N.A.
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Price Performance
Shares of ZION stock opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile
Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zions Bancorporation, N.A.
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.