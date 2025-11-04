TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Price Up 6% – Here’s What Happened

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.06 and last traded at GBX 0.05. 2,143,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,808,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05.
TomCo Energy Stock Up 20.0%
The firm has a market cap of £2.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.04.
TomCo Energy Company Profile
TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.
