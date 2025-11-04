The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PBI. Wall Street Zen lowered Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Pitney Bowes Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.45 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 40.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 18.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brent D. Rosenthal purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $35,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,910. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 41.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

