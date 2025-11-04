Q4 EPS Estimate for Eastern Bankshares Decreased by Analyst

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Eastern Bankshares in a research report issued on Monday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Eastern Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ Q1 2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastern Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 1.4%

EBC stock opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eastern Bankshares news, insider Robert Francis Rivers bought 50,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $860,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 403,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,940,345.54. This trade represents a 14.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Quincy Lee Miller purchased 13,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $233,961.42. Following the transaction, the president owned 13,706 shares in the company, valued at $233,961.42. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 73,706 shares of company stock worth $1,265,261 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.00%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

