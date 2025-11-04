FY2026 EPS Estimates for CWT Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of California Water Service Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.57. The consensus estimate for California Water Service Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for California Water Service Group’s FY2027 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $311.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 13.71%.California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CWT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 target price on California Water Service Group in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on California Water Service Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average of $46.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 3,195,600.0% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 31,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 31,956 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

