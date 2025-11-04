Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 473.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 target price (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $278.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.73.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE LNG opened at $209.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.37. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.43 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.08.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $2.00. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.37%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

