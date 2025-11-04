Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,500 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ATMU stock opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.15. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Increases Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 83.23%. The company had revenue of $453.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Atmus Filtration Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

