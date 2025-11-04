Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,708 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $1,382,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 141,494 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,199,174 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $39,830,000 after purchasing an additional 89,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIVN opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 68.06%.The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIVN. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.76.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $88,993.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 789,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,384.60. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,316,205 shares in the company, valued at $18,426,870. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 42,147 shares of company stock valued at $577,593 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

