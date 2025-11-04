Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 21,000 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 170,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTGX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.73. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.50 and a beta of 2.21.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $979,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,710.60. This represents a 70.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,473,440 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

