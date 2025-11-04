Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $2.43 Million in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. $CNOB

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 105,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of ConnectOne Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $8,311,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 52.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 641,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 221,005 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 48.9% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 429,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 141,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 39.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 97,132 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 18.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 511,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after buying an additional 78,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 0.6%

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.14. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $29.31.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.20 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, EVP Joseph T. Javitz sold 1,700 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $43,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,377.16. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNOB shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Further Reading

