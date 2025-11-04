Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of PTC Therapeutics worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $51,427,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,419,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,161,000 after purchasing an additional 632,049 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,084,000 after purchasing an additional 471,586 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,848,000 after buying an additional 293,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 595,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 288,244 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Shares of PTCT opened at $67.93 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $69.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.55.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.24. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.31% and a net margin of 35.65%.The company had revenue of $178.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,315. This represents a 40.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma Reeve sold 15,666 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,088,787.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,287. This represents a 70.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,662 shares of company stock worth $16,000,821. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

