Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 703 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,140,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,058,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,819,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,822,000 after buying an additional 507,101 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 988,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,790,000 after buying an additional 475,500 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,111,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,121,000 after buying an additional 409,636 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.18. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEHC. Zacks Research cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.