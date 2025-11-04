Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,438 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 335,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $24.08. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

