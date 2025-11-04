Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $90,000 Stake in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Snowflake by 76.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in Snowflake by 4,233.3% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Snowflake by 149.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,335,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 527,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,132,956. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $163,652,829.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,144,398.29. The trade was a 81.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 865,647 shares of company stock valued at $199,370,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.95.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.8%

SNOW stock opened at $277.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.77 and a beta of 1.23. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.23 and a twelve month high of $280.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.88 and a 200-day moving average of $212.08.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

