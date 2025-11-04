Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $2.99 Million in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 2.3% in the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 2,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,754. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $223.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.42.

LULU opened at $165.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.62. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $159.25 and a 52 week high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

