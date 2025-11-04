Pony AI (PONY) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Pony AI to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Pony AI alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Pony AI and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pony AI N/A N/A N/A Pony AI Competitors 10.91% 4.90% 2.78%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pony AI $75.03 million -$274.12 million -14.70 Pony AI Competitors $3.77 billion $360.72 million 4.65

This table compares Pony AI and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pony AI’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pony AI. Pony AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pony AI and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pony AI 1 0 7 1 2.89 Pony AI Competitors 131 576 1002 66 2.57

Pony AI currently has a consensus price target of $19.40, suggesting a potential upside of 5.55%. As a group, “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies have a potential upside of 12.27%. Given Pony AI’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pony AI has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Pony AI rivals beat Pony AI on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pony AI

(Get Free Report)

Pony AI Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Pony AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pony AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.