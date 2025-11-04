Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,367,000 after acquiring an additional 24,286 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 938,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,877. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $149,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 62,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,572,395.93. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $207.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.99. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 690.62, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.