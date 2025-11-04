Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vistra Corp. $VST

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the second quarter worth about $499,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the second quarter worth about $547,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 29.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,021,000 after buying an additional 57,551 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $193.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $219.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.16. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $1,853,964.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 298,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,491,354.10. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 723,910 shares of company stock valued at $148,086,569 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.93.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

