The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,830.74. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 65,866 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.4%

SCHW stock opened at $93.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $169.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $99.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.46.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 25.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

