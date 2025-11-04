Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 168,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,960,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,092,000 after purchasing an additional 653,279 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,477,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,615,000 after buying an additional 2,122,501 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,081,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077,531 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,272,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,012,000 after acquiring an additional 109,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 4,100,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,752,000 after acquiring an additional 744,558 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

