Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys Shares of 40,000 OPAL Fuels Inc. $OPAL

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPAL. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the first quarter worth approximately $683,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 578,209 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 195,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 76,267 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 711,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of OPAL Fuels stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.62 million, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $4.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

OPAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of OPAL Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of OPAL Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of OPAL Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OPAL Fuels currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Comora bought 21,744 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,400.30. The trade was a 10.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OPAL Fuels Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Featured Stories

