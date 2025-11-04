Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 52,500 Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,821,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Doximity by 1.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,137,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,033,000 after purchasing an additional 86,135 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 33.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 5.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $66.91 on Tuesday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $85.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.49.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Doximity from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.42.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,575. The trade was a 86.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,394.76. The trade was a 20.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,700 over the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

