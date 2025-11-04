Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases Shares of 10,000 Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. $SLDE

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Slide Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slide Insurance during the second quarter worth $708,000.

Slide Insurance Stock Performance

SLDE opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $25.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74.

Slide Insurance ( NASDAQ:SLDE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $261.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million.

Slide Insurance announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Slide Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Slide Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Slide Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities set a $25.00 price target on Slide Insurance and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Slide Insurance from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Slide Insurance Company Profile

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”).

