Corton Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 37,712 Udemy, Inc. $UDMY

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UDMY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Udemy by 109.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Udemy by 203.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 344,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 230,994 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 18,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on UDMY. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Udemy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Insider Activity at Udemy

In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,707.24. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Udemy Price Performance

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $810.95 million, a PE ratio of -184.61 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. Udemy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $195.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. Udemy’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Udemy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Udemy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

See Also

