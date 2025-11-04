United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI Holdings Boosted by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the quarter. United Natural Foods makes up 1.0% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of United Natural Foods worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,672.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $43.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 11,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $411,538.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,798.64. This trade represents a 11.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

