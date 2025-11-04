Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. $BKU

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. BankUnited makes up about 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of BankUnited worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 20.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 36.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,059,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,496,000 after buying an additional 285,092 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 31.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on BankUnited from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

BankUnited Stock Performance

NYSE:BKU opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $44.45.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $275.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.33 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

