Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1,214.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 12,200.0% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $296.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.91 and its 200 day moving average is $287.63. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $335.88. The company has a market capitalization of $159.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.