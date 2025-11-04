55,000 Shares in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. $MMLP Purchased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMLP. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 55.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 265.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,417,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,302,000 after buying an additional 2,481,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

MMLP stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $100.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $168.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.85%.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

