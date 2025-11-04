Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

VTEB stock opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.23. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.09.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

