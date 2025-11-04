Tern (LON:TERN) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.50 and last traded at GBX 0.50. Approximately 4,233,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,954,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45.

Tern Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Tern (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX (0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Tern had a negative return on equity of 108.05% and a negative net margin of 17,804.03%.

Tern Company Profile

Tern backs companies with proven technology, based in the UK but with global ambition.

Our management team has a strong track record of unlocking opportunities in the USA for UK companies.

We look for well-motivated teams who are building innovative high growth businesses, with revenue and IP, and which are harnessing software to create or disrupt markets.

We predominantly support software companies which develop commercial IoT security, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors, where safety and regulatory compliance are important market requirements.

Unlike many of our peers, we select to work with only a handful of companies in a given period.

