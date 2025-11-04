Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG) Trading Down 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Xeros Technology Group plc (LON:XSG – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.20 and last traded at GBX 2.29. 4,979,465 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 2,271,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40.

Xeros Technology Group Stock Down 4.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. The company has a market cap of £11.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.47.

Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.33) EPS for the quarter. Xeros Technology Group had a negative net margin of 1,549.43% and a negative return on equity of 125.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xeros Technology Group plc will post -17.6399991 EPS for the current year.

About Xeros Technology Group

Xeros Technology plc has developed patented and proven, industry-leading technologies which reduce the environmental impact of how industries make and care for clothes.

The traditional wet processing methods used in industrial and domestic laundry and garment manufacturing consume billions of litres of fresh water and large amounts of energy and chemicals, as well as damaging and weakening clothing fibres and creating rising levels of environmental pollution.

