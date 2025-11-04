Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Shares Up 13.8% – Should You Buy?

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) shot up 13.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.66. 620,027 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 332% from the average session volume of 143,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Focus Graphite Stock Up 13.8%

The company has a market capitalization of C$62.81 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.23.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

