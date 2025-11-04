Corton Capital Inc. Has $237,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Corton Capital Inc. cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. This trade represents a 36.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $208.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.48. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day moving average is $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

