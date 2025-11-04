Bitwise Bitcoin ETF $BITB Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at $16,488,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 185,930 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,853,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,384,000 after buying an additional 147,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 187.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 87,890 shares in the last quarter.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITB opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.83.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

