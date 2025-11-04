Advantage Solutions Inc. $ADV Stake Boosted by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 186,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 99,243 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 297,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 66,018 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Advantage Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,769,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 68,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

ADV stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $413.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.17. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

