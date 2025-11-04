Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.4% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Boeing by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 23,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Compton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $204.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.47. The stock has a market cap of $155.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.69.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($10.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $249.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.80.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

